Charlotte Ann Vowell, Rocky Top

Charlotte Ann Vowell, age 84 of Rocky Top, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on July 27, 2022. She was a member of Clear Branch Baptist Church. Founder and co-owner of Golden Girls Restaurant with her sister Jeanne Carden. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved spending time with family and seeing all her customers/friends at work. She had many close family and friends and loved getting together for events, reunions, etc. She had a contagious smile and was loved by many. She is preceded in death by: Parents, James Harve Golden and Grace Lee Pike Golden, Alma Jean Golden, Brother, Jimmy Golden, sister Kathy Dugger, Sister in law, Anna Golden, Ronald N. Vowell, and special person in her life, Paul Wallace. She is survived by:

Son Timothy D. Vowell

Daughter Kathy Hill & Husband Bobby

Brothers Joe Golden & Wife Barbara

Terry Golden & Wife Jean

Sisters Jeanne Carden & Husband JC Carden

Becky James & Husband Darris James

Sister-in-law Cheryl Golden

Grandchildren Tylor Hill & Wife Adrianne, Kaley Wilson & Husband Tory, Makayla Vowell, and Kevin Vowell

Great Grandchildren Jaxon Hill, Blake Wilson, Javen Hill, Jordan Wilson

Visitation: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Clear Branch Baptist Church in Rocky Top.

Funeral: 1:00 PM, Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Clear Branch Baptist Church in Rocky Top with Rev. Randy Norton officiating.

Interment: To immediately follow funeral service at Leach Cemetery

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Charlotte Ann Vowell, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

