Thomas (Tom) Steven Dicken, Oakdale

Mr. Thomas (Tom) Steven Dicken, age 88, of Oakdale, went to be with his heavenly father on July 27, 2022, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. He was born on February 5, 1934, in Chicago, IL. Tom was a Korean War veteran. He was a member and deacon at Piney Baptist and a 60-year member of the Emerald Lodge F&AM 77 in Wartburg. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years: Roselene Norris Dicken.

His son: Christopher Steven (Stevie) Dicken.

Parents: Steven Dicken & Ann Headrick.

Grandson: Nathan Kernea.

He is survived by his daughter: Cindy Dicken Kernea and fiancé Jerry Mclerran.

His grandson: Tom & wife Michelle Whisman Dicken

Two Great Granddaughters: Aurelia Dicken and Joni Dicken.

Several nephews and nieces and good friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, July 29, 2022, at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a Masonic service at 8:00 PM. Funeral services will be Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Piney Church in Oakdale at 1:00 PM. Graveside services will follow in Piney Church Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Mr. Thomas Steven Dicken

