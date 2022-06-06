Mildred M. Jarvis (nee Scalf), 99, Kingston

Mildred M. Jarvis (nee Scalf) – age 99 – of Kingston, TN went to be with her Lord Thursday, June 3, 2022, at NHC Oak Ridge. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church for 65 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Jarvis Sr. (January 31, 2008), who was a retired Maintenance Technician and Pipe Fitter at K-25 and Y-12 for many years.

Survivors include Children:

Daughter Patricia J. Browder and husband, John, of Kingston, TN

Son William H. Jarvis Jr and wife, Melinda of Zebulon, Georgia

Grandchildren: Amy B. Yates and husband Dennis Yates of Kingston, TN

John H. Browder II and wife, Lori Ann of Kingston, TN

Michael Jarvis and wife Jana of Atoka, TN

Joseph Jarvis of Zebulon, GA

Jessie Jarvis and wife Kelsay of Meansville, GA

Great-Grandchildren: David Jarvis and wife Hannah, United States Marine Corps,

Hannah McGahn of Munford, TN

Micah Jarvis of Atoka, TN

Joseph Jarvis of Atoka, TN,

Summer (Browder) Bray and husband Nick,

Autumn Browder, Jayden Jarvis, Elijah Jarvis,

Great-Great-Grandchildren: Owen Jarvis, Tobias Jarvis, and Hunter Stoffregan.

The family will hold a graveside service on Saturday, June 11th, 2022 at the Calvary Baptist Cemetery, James Ferry Road, Kingston, at 11:00 am. The family will gather at the cemetery at 10:45 am. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mildred’s name may be sent to the Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home https://tennesseechildren.org

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Mildred Maxine Jarvis please visit our Sympathy Store.

