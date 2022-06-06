Peggy L. Lloyd, 91, Kingston

Peggy L. Lloyd, 91, of Kingston, TN, succumbed to cancer at home with family on May 5, 2022.

Peggy is survived by her son Mark and his wife Delle, also daughter Kim, and sister Lucy Snider.

She volunteered at Methodist Church Clothes Closet thrift shop., and enjoyed playing golf with her husband, family, and friends. Also going out on the boat for family outings.



Proceeded in death by her husband of 61 years, William G. Lloyd; her parents, Edna M. Laughlin and Clyde E. Laughlin.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Kingston United Methodist Church, 212 W. Church Street, Kingston, TN 37763; Hospice of UT, 4435 Valley View Dr. Suite 104, Knoxville, TN 37917, or the Cancer Society.



Funeral Service, Friday, June 10, 2022, from 12 Noon until 1:30 pm at Pugh Funeral Home, Asheboro, NC with Graveside to follow at 2 pm in Randolph Memorial Park in Asheboro, NC. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Lloyd Family.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Peggy L. Lloyd please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

