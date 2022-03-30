Rose Ann Carroll Daugherty, Oliver Springs

Rose Ann Carroll Daugherty, age 75 of Oliver Springs, Tn passed away Monday, March 28th at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. She loved spending time with her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids and going to thrift stores. She’s preceded in death by her late husband Clifford Daugherty, son Patrick Daugherty, parents Robert & Betty Carroll, brothers Lowell & Arlin Carroll.

She’s survived by sons & Daughters:

Randall (Missy) Daugherty of Rocky Top, Tn

Wendell Daugherty of Oliver Springs, Tn

Rodney Daugherty of Oliver Springs. Tn

Tony (Nesha) Daugherty of Clinton, Tn

Miranda Daugherty Ledbetter (Shawn) of Oliver Springs, Tn

Michelle Daugherty of Oliver Springs, Tn

Grandkids

Paige Daugherty Duncan (Jessie) Tamara Daugherty

Cody (Charissa) Daugherty Savannah, Waylon Daugherty

Chyanne Daugherty Bowling (Daniel)

Desiree Wilson, Dalton Daugherty

Courtney Phillips Huling (Zach) Maddison Phillips, Alivia Phillips (Michael)

Christian Phillips Owen Daugherty

Hayden & Lilly Daugherty

Great grandkids

Emersyn & Liam Huling

Averie Parker Phillips

Iliana, Alex & Dacoda Daugherty

Dawson Ford & Ellie Duncan

Milakai & Jensen Wright

Justice & Rhemmi Bowling

Levi & Garrett White

Siblings

Marvin Carroll, David Carroll, Bobbie Emert, Verda & Wilma Brown

Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top.

Funeral Service to follow at 7:00 PM in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lonnie Lowe and Rev. Clayton Brown officiating.

A graveside service will be held on April 1, 2022, at 12:00 Noon at The Beech Grove Cemetery (Cambria Hollow) in Rocky Top, TN.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rose, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

