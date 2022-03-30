Rose Ann Carroll Daugherty, Oliver Springs

Rose Ann Carroll Daugherty, age 75 of Oliver Springs, Tn passed away Monday, March 28th at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. She loved spending time with her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids and going to thrift stores. She’s preceded in death by her late husband Clifford Daugherty, son Patrick Daugherty, parents Robert & Betty Carroll, brothers Lowell & Arlin Carroll.
She’s survived by sons & Daughters:
Randall (Missy) Daugherty of Rocky Top, Tn
Wendell Daugherty of Oliver Springs, Tn
Rodney Daugherty of Oliver Springs. Tn
Tony (Nesha) Daugherty of Clinton, Tn
Miranda Daugherty Ledbetter (Shawn) of Oliver Springs, Tn
Michelle Daugherty of Oliver Springs, Tn
Grandkids
Paige Daugherty Duncan (Jessie) Tamara Daugherty
Cody (Charissa) Daugherty Savannah, Waylon Daugherty
Chyanne Daugherty Bowling (Daniel)
Desiree Wilson, Dalton Daugherty
Courtney Phillips Huling (Zach) Maddison Phillips, Alivia Phillips (Michael)
Christian Phillips Owen Daugherty
Hayden & Lilly Daugherty
Great grandkids
Emersyn & Liam Huling
Averie Parker Phillips
Iliana, Alex & Dacoda Daugherty
Dawson Ford & Ellie Duncan
Milakai & Jensen Wright
Justice & Rhemmi Bowling
Levi & Garrett White
Siblings
Marvin Carroll, David Carroll, Bobbie Emert, Verda & Wilma Brown
Visitation: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home in Rocky Top.
Funeral Service to follow at 7:00 PM in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lonnie Lowe and Rev. Clayton Brown officiating.
A graveside service will be held on April 1, 2022, at 12:00 Noon at The Beech Grove Cemetery (Cambria Hollow) in Rocky Top, TN.
