Anna Margaret Barnard, 100, Roane County (formerly of Kingston)

Anna Margaret Barnard, 100, was born in Kingston, TN., and died March 24, 2022, at Shannondale Health Care Center in Knoxville, TN. She was a life-long resident of Roane County and a member of Bethel Methodist Church at Fairview. She was a Kingston business owner and caregiver for her invalid husband, Ben.

Preceded in death by husband, Ben H. Barnard; parents, Oscar Franklin Rose and Alice Evans Rose; brother, Rue Evans Rose, sisters, Mabel Rose Edgemon, Pat Rose Fitch, Wayne rose Crabtree, and Timmie Rose Poole.

Survived by daughter Pat Parker (Joe), sister, Myra Francis “Tiny” Creaseman (Donald), several nieces and nephews, and special friend and helper, Susan Davidson.

Graveside service 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at Bethel Cemetery at Fairview, Legrand Lamb officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Feeding America, Second Harvest or a favorite charity. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Barnard Family. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

