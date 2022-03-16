Roane County School Director to Retire. School Board to Have Special Called Meeting

The Roane County board of education has called a special called meeting for this coming Monday March 21st at 7 p.m. for the discussion on moving forward after the Schools Director, Dr. Ladonna McFall has given the board her retirement to be effective at the end of this school year.

McFall has been with the Roane County School System as director for the past three and a half years. The special called session of the board is open to the public and will be held at the administrative office building on the corner of Bluff Road and Highway 70 in Kingston

