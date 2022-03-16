Maxine Roberts, 95

Maxine Roberts, age 95, passed away peacefully, on March 14, 2022, in Oak Ridge, after a brief illness. She was born, on November 2, 1926, in Haleyville AL. Maxine attended Fairview Baptist church in Solway, as well as, Calvary Baptist in Oak Ridge, and Milestone Church OR. She previously worked at The Knox, Profits, and Sturm’s Youth Word.

Maxine was preceded in death by husband, Eugene Roberts, in 2006; parents, Joe & Addie Hipp; brother, HJ Hipp; sister, Rachel Armstrong; and grandson, Dustin Riddle (all of Alabama).

Survivors include children, Becky Riddle (of Alabama), Mike Roberts & wife, Cathy, Billy Roberts & wife, Christine (of Oak Ridge), Cindy Manning, Joe Roberts & wife, Laura (of Clinton); grandchildren, Deanna, Emily, Darit, Adam, Ronnie, Julie, Greg, Amber, Benjamin, Nicholas, Ashton and Stephen; and 13 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends 11 am-12 pm Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Weatherford Mortuary. A funeral service will be held at 12 pm with Pastor Robert Melton officiating. Interment will follow at 1 pm at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Maxine, please visit our floral store.

