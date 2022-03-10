Roane County Man Arrested for Aggravated Domestic Assault; was Out on Bond from Earlier Assault Charges

According to a press release today from The Roane County Sheriff’s Department, on Wednesday, March 9th, at approximately 10:00 PM the Roane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a physical domestic at 810 Cave Creek Road in East Roane County with a Loudon address. Deputies found that Roger Alan Mills age 66 was living with a family member at this address. Deputies found that the victim/family member had been beaten severely and kicked by Roger Alan Mills. The victim showed signs of injury to her face, upper and lower body. The victim stated that Roger Alan Mills had also attempted to strangle her, to the point that she was losing consciousness. Deputies also determined that Roger Alan Mills kept the victim from leaving the residence and continued to beat the victim. Roger Alan Mills was arrested and charged with Aggravated Domestic Assault and Aggravated Kidnapping. It was also discovered that Roger Alan Mills was out on bond stemming from an earlier Aggravated Assault charge on April 8, 2021. A bond hearing is set for next week seeking to revoke that bond.
