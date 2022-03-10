Roane County Man Arrested for Aggravated Domestic Assault; was Out on Bond from Earlier Assault Charges

Brad Jones 6 seconds ago Featured, News Leave a comment 1 Views

According to a press release today from The Roane County Sheriff’s Department, on Wednesday, March 9th, at approximately 10:00 PM the Roane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a physical domestic at 810 Cave Creek Road in East Roane County with a Loudon address. Deputies found that Roger Alan Mills age 66 was living with a family member at this address. Deputies found that the victim/family member had been beaten severely and kicked by Roger Alan Mills. The victim showed signs of injury to her face, upper and lower body. The victim stated that Roger Alan Mills had also attempted to strangle her, to the point that she was losing consciousness. Deputies also determined that Roger Alan Mills kept the victim from leaving the residence and continued to beat the victim. Roger Alan Mills was arrested and charged with Aggravated Domestic Assault and Aggravated Kidnapping. It was also discovered that Roger Alan Mills was out on bond stemming from an earlier Aggravated Assault charge on April 8, 2021. A bond hearing is set for next week seeking to revoke that bond.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

UT Arboretum Society to Hold Online Plant Sale March 18-April 1st, Plant Pick Up and Onsite Shopping Friday, April 8

Spring is almost here, and it will soon be time to plant your yard. If …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: