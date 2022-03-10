Jane Miller Stooksbury, Andersonville

News Department 10 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 3 Views

Jane Miller Stooksbury, age 87 of Andersonville, TN went to be with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Jane was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church for most of her life.  She was a graduate of Clinton High School. Jane retired from AT&T as a telephone operator after 30 years of service. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Jane is preceded in death by her parents, Harve and Eliza Miller; husband of 50 years, Bobby K. Stooksbury; brothers, Vernon and Howard Miller, sisters, Irene Roach and Elaire Henderson; son-in-law, Dennis Sherrod.

Jane is survived by her daughters, Melinda Sherrod of Farragut, Kim Buckner (Russell) of Andersonville; son, Bobby K. Stooksbury of Andersonville; sister, Clara Lee Lumpkins of Clinton; grandsons, Matthew Sherrod and Kyle Buckner and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Sunday, March 13, 2022, from 1-3 PM with the funeral service to follow at 3:00 PM with Pastor Robin Kyek and Bro. Danny Martin officiating. Jane’s interment will be held at Sinking Springs United Methodist Church cemetery following the funeral service. www.holleygamble.com

About News Department

Check Also

JoAnn Terry Moore, Kingston

JoAnn Terry Moore, age 85, of Kingston, Tennessee, passed away March 7, 2022, at her …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: