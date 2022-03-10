American Legion Post #172 Celebrating the Birthday of The American Legion’s

VETERANS and CITIZENS of ANDERSON COUNTY

AS WE APPROACH THE AMERICAN LEGION’S BIRTHDAY BEING MARCH 15-17, WE CONFIRM OUR MISSION:

To enhance the well-being of America’s veterans, their families, our military, and our communities by our devotion to mutual helpfulness.

The American Legion vision statement “Veterans Strengthening America” and the value principles are:

A VETERAN IS A VETERAN – The American Legion embraces all current and former members of the military and endeavors to help them transition into their communities.

SELFLESS SERVICE – The American Legion celebrates all who contribute to something larger than themselves and inspires others to serve and strengthen America.

AMERICAN VALUES AND PATRIOTISM – The American Legion advocates for upholding and defending the United States Constitution, equal justice and opportunity for everyone and discrimination against no one, youth education, responsible citizenship and honoring military service by observing and participating in memorial events.

FAMILY AND COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT – The American Legion meets the unique needs of local communities.

ADVANCING THE VISION – The American Legion educates, mentors, and leads new generations of Americans.

HONOR THOSE WHO CAME BEFORE US – which means The American Legion pays perpetual respect for all past military sacrifices to ensure they are never forgotten by new generations.

ANDERSON COUNTY AMERICAN LEGION POST #172

Submitted By:

Hugh Turpin

Post Funding-Activity Coordinator

865-414-3316

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

