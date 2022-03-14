James Michael ‘Mike’ Long, Harriman

Mr. James Michael ‘Mike’ Long, 49, of Harriman, passed away unexpectedly Friday, March 11, 2022, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman. He was a 1990 graduate of Harriman High School. Mike loved to spend time outdoor and fishing on the lake. Mike was an avid Tennessee Volunteers fan.

He is proceeded in death by his grandparents: Paul & Betty Jones and Omil & Ada Ruth Johnston.

Brother: Joseph ‘Joe’ Long.

He is survived by his parents: Margaret & Jonny Johnston.

Daughter: Haley Long.

3 sisters & brothers-in-law: Heather & Wesley Barger, Donna & Jerry Devereauz, and Ann & Daniel Johnson. Mike also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and nephews. Along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins, all his family was loved by him.

The family will receive friends, Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at Emory Heights Baptist Church from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Funeral to follow at 12:00 PM with Bro. Ronnie Stockton officiating. Graveside services will follow in Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bread of Life Rescue Mission, 281 Fourth Street, Crossville, Tennessee 38555.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the family of Mr. James ‘Mike’ Long during this difficult time.

