Clarence Vanover Cook Sr, Harriman

Mr. Clarence Vanover Cook, Sr, age 58 of Harriman passed away Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Fort Sanders Medical Center in Knoxville. He worked in the family business for many years.

He was preceded in death by his father: James Vanover.

He is survived by his six children: Clarence Cook, Jr., Amanda Cook, David Cook, Michael Cook, Savannah Cook, and Tanner Cook.

Mother: Jewel Vanover.

Three brothers: Richard Vanover, Johnny Vanover, and Glenn Vanover.

And many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 15, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 PM with Bro. Randy Griffis officiating. Graveside services will follow in Piney Grove Cemetery.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the family of Clarence Cook.

