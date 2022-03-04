Body Found Under Bridge in Rockwood

Rockwood police have been on the scene on the Tedder Street overpass as it was completely closed for hours around 6 45 following a body being found underneath. The Roane County Rescue Squad was called to the scene to transport the body to the UT forensics Center for an autopsy. All indications are that it is possibly an overdose according to the information given to Dudley Evans on the scene.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

