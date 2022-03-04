Body Found Under Bridge in Rockwood

Dudley Evans 15 seconds ago Featured, News Leave a comment 1 Views

Rockwood police have been on the scene on the Tedder Street overpass as it was completely closed for hours around 6 45 following a body being found underneath. The Roane County Rescue Squad was called to the scene to transport the body to the UT forensics Center for an autopsy. All indications are that it is possibly an overdose according to the information given to Dudley Evans on the scene.

Tags

About Dudley Evans

Check Also

UPDATE: The Driver of Overturned Truck Named, no charges pending

The Tennessee Highway Patrol report has now been sent to us regarding Wednesday’s tractor trailer …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: