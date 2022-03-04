Tractor Trailer Overturns Spilling Frozen Chicken All Over I-40 at Harriman Exit

Pictures by Dudley Evans

An overturned truck has spilled its load all over I-40, the driver, not seriously injured, was heading westbound when he lost control, went over the embankment overcorrected and flipped onto its side spilling its cargo of frozen chicken. Eastbound traffic will be affected for an estimated 8 hours for cleanup.

