Mary Elizabeth Graham, 62

Mary Elizabeth Graham, age 62, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. Mary was a member of Mount Sinai Baptist Church in Clinton, TN. She loved the fact that she was a student in the first graduating class of the Surgery Technology program at Parkwest Medical Center. Mary was a loving mother and was very proud of her two beautiful children she made with Ray Witherspoon. She always said she had no regrets and wouldn’t change it for the world. She had the pleasure of spending many years helping raise Keisha and Anthony Shervington like her own. Many children have come through her doors, and none have left the same. Though at times she might seem strict she always had everyone’s best interests at heart. In her free time, she enjoyed volunteering at the senior center. Mary will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Buford and Elizabeth Graham; brothers, Willie D. Graham, Charles Casey; sister, Patricia Graham.

Mary is survived by her son, Alex Witherspoon of Clinton, TN; daughter, Shannon Anderson of CA; brothers, John Lee Graham of Clinton, TN, Sidney Graham of Oak Ridge, TN; sister Annie Bentley (Greg) of Knoxville, TN.

The family will receive friends in the Chapel of Jones Mortuary on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Interment will be held at Oak Ridge Memorial Garden on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

