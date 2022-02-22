ORPD asking for public’s help locating missing man

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Feb. 22, 2022) – The Oak Ridge Police Department (ORPD) and several area agencies are searching for a missing Oak Ridge man near Melton Hill Lake.

Arthur Lee, 59, was last seen Sunday and may have been in the area of Melton Lake Drive and Melton Lake Peninsula.

ORPD, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), and the Blount County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) began searching for Lee around 11 a.m. Tuesday. The Oak Ridge Fire Department (ORFD) assisted in the search with its boat on Melton Hill Lake.

Anyone with information that may help investigators is asked to call ORPD at (865) 425-4399. Tips can also be submitted online at http://oakridgetn.gov/department/ORPD/Home. Information can be given anonymously.

At this time, no further information is available.

