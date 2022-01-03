World Wise Wednesdays set for Jan. 19, 2022

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Jan. 3, 2022) – The Friends of the Oak Ridge Public Library will host its next World Wise Wednesdays program in late January.

Building the Secret City: Early Oak Ridge Tennessee through the lens of Ed Westcott will be held in the library auditorium at 12 p.m. on Jan. 19, 2022.

Lifelong resident and Oak Ridge historian Don Hunnicutt will present early, rarely seen construction photos of Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

For more information, visit ORPL.org or follow the library on Facebook and Twitter: @OakRidgePubLib.

