Debbie Phillips Wilson, Clinton

Debbie Phillips Wilson, age 44, of Clinton, Tennessee passed away suddenly on December 27th, 2021. She is survived by her 3 children Kiara Sander, Tashyra Phillips, and Terry Jr Sanders all of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and her 3 grandchildren Lamount Sanders, Za’Naria Sanders and her mother Lee Wilson Goins and her brother James Phillips and brother Ben Phillips of Oak Ridge, her sister Tami Phillips Hooks and brother in law Kenneth Hooks of Maynardville, 3 nieces and a very special niece Victoria Elizabeth Phillips of Clinton and her great Niece Brayleigh Anna Phillips and her great-nephew Wesley Jordan Phillips of Clinton and special cousin Linda and Dewayne Phillips of Briceville and special cousin Greg Green Sr and his wife and son Greg Jr. Debbie is preceded in death by her father Jimmy Phillips of Briceville. She is the granddaughter of the late Jessie and the late Aidia Phillips of Briceville and granddaughter of Ruth Gibbson of Briceville.

Debbie most of all enjoyed spending time with grandchildren and being called nanna. She loved swimming and playing tennis at the JC Park with her mom. She also loved flowers and seeing the beautiful butterflies. Her favorite animal was her cat named Kitty and her special dog Chole. She was very loved and will be forever missed. She was saved and baptized at a young age and was a member of Community Baptist Church in Oliver Springs.

Visitation: 12:00 to 2:00 PM, Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 2:00 PM, Wednesday, January 5, 2022, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Preacher Daniel Adams officiating.

Interment to follow funeral service at the Circle Cemetery in Briceville, Tennessee.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Debbie, please visit our floral store.

