Body Found In East Roane County on Sunday

Roane County Authorities are investigating a body that was found by a property owner at 2722 Paw Paw Plains Road in East Roane County Sunday afternoon. Roane Sheriff Jack Stockton said there deputies received a call to respond around 3:30 and then contacted him and then The District Attorney General’s office to look into the situation. Stockton would not confirm at this time whether the body which was fully clothed, was that of a male or female, but said more information would be coming later. The body was taken late yesterday following the investigation to The UT Forensic Center for an autopsy. If any one knows anything that can help authorities in this case you can contact the Sheriff’s Department at 865-376-5582 and you can remain anonymous. We will have more on this story as more information is released in the coming days. 

