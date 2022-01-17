Car Runs Into Lake While Traveling on Swan Pond Circle Road

Around 3pm Sunday, during snowy conditions, a woman lost control of her vehicle on Swan Pond Circle Road and ran into the nearby lake. A passerby saw the car go into the water and alerted authorities. The Roane County Rescue Squad and Sheriffs Department personnel rushed to the scene. Rescue Squad members, with a boat, was able to pull the woman out of her car. According to Trooper Debroc’s report, the driver was identified as 60-year-old Cecelia Sandifer from Harriman. She was not injured. Sgt Woody, who assisted Devroc, told Dudley Evans at the scene that she allegedly had a medical condition prior to leaving the roadway and entering the cold frigid water. Swan Pond Circle Road at the scene was closed for the duration of the incident, which was about 2 hours, before the car was pulled from the water and the scene cleared.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

