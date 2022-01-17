Ralph Marshall Wilshire, Clinton

Ralph Marshall Wilshire, age 70 of Clinton, passed away suddenly on Friday, January 14th, 2022. Ralph retired from the Anderson County School System as a custodian after 42 years. He loved working with the children and staff at the old South Clinton Elementary and Lake City Elementary School. This also allowed him to do his “second job” that of a farmer and he loved the farmer’s life working with all of his friends and taking care of his livestock and hayfields. He was his happiest when out on his tractor. He was a kind and generous Christian man. Ralph is preceded in death by parents, RJ and Alice Wilshire, and brother, Elmer ”Red” Wilshire.

He is survived by wife of 35 years, Charlotte Wilshire, children, Sandy (Allen) Cate, Christopher Myers, Jimmy (Shelby) Myers; grandchildren, Ethan Myers, James Myers, and Timothy (Jessica) McGrew; great-grandchildren, Silas, Brentley, Easton, Roland McGrew; brother, Delmer Wilshire.

In my Father’s house are many rooms; if it were not so, I would have told you. I am going there to prepare a place for you. John 14:2

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home from 5:00-7:00 PM. Ralph’s graveside service will be held at Grandview Memorial Garden on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at 2:00 PM with Rev. Kevin Thacker officiating. www.holleygamble.com

