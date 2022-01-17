Laura Dawn Human Freytag Hensley, Sunbright

Laura Dawn Human Freytag Hensley, 51, of Sunbright, TN passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022, after a brave and long battle with kidney disease.

Dawn, as she was known to family and friends, is survived by her sons Jacob Thomas Freytag and wife Shalenia (Freels) of Sunbright. Aaron Noble Jack Freytag, wife Macayla Logan (Davidson), grandson Colton Thomas Logan (1yr), soon to arrive grandson Walker Lee Cash, Hannah Davidson, and Riley Taylor of Deer Lodge, TN

She is also survived by her sisters Gayle Shoemaker and husband Dennis of Sunbright, Sheila Weston and husband David of Rockwood, TN, brother Ernest and wife Reba (Sexton) of Wartburg, TN. Beloved nephew Jonathan Human and wife Denise, children Elijah, Issac, Whitley, DaVinity, and family friend Luis Hamby of Deer Lodge, TN, as well as her former husband and good friend Nick Hensley of Lancing, TN, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Dawn was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Franklin Freytag and baby daughter Emily Gaylin, parents Onlee and Laurine Human, brothers Carl Wayne, James Lee, and Robert Earl, and sister Linda Dale Human.

Dawn’s message to family and friends “Please celebrate my life and my legacy. The quiet moments, the smiles, the laughter. It will be the memories of these little things that help to push away the pain, and bring the smiles once more. Mourn me briefly, but more importantly, I ask you to remember me, remember our time together and hold close those I leave behind.”

The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 18, 2022, from 5-7 pm Schubert Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral Services will follow at 7 pm with Pastor Terry Potter officiating. Graveside services will be Wednesday at 11 am Morgan Memorial Gardens, Wartburg, TN.

The family welcomes flowers for the memorial or a donation in Dawn’s memory (Laura Dawn Hensley) may be made to the Tennessee Kidney Foundation via this link https://tennesseekidneyfoundation.org/donate/.

or by searching Tennessee Kidney Foundation. Please have memorial acknowledgments sent to the family at Sheila Weston 224 West Shore Drive Rockwood TN 37854

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Laura Dawn Human Freytag Hensley.

