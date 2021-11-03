Man Dies in Fire in South Roane County

The Roane County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a situation in South Roane County near Paint Rock, after a man was found dead inside of a house that caught on fire last night. Around 9pm, numerous fire agencies were called to the area on Hwy 72 just near the intersection of High Ridge Road. The body of the male was inside the home. Roane Sheriff Jack Stockton said investigator Randy Heidel from his department is the lead investigator and, as of now, it was not mentioned whether the man was the owner of the home. Due to the home being right beside the highway, some mutual aid agencies were staged at the Hwy 58/72 junction until needed. The Roane Rescue Squad was called to transport the body to Knoxville for an autopsy. The investigation is ongoing and we will pass on more information as we get it today. Highway 72 was closed to thru traffic for some time while fire personnel fought the blaze which was extinguished rather quickly.

