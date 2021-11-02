Tickets on Sale for TSSAA Playoffs Round 1

Its hard to believe that another regular season high school football season has come and gone. But here we are starting the new 5 week season of high school football that we call the playoffs.

A few notes about the playoffs that fans need to know about.

First, all games will start at 7pm local time. So if your team is traveling into the Central Time Zone, then that game will start at 8pm ET.

Ticket prices have been set by the TSSAA for the playoffs, so don’t get made at the schools when you get to the gate and see that the price is $10 for admission. You can save yourself $2 by purchasing your ticket online (I’ll list the link for each local school below). However, the ticket company charges a fee of $1.40 so you’re really only saving yourself sixty cents.

Here are the local matchups (teams in our viewing area) and links to purchase your tickets from Go Fan.

Class 1A:

[Reg. 2 #2] Oakdale (7-3) vs. [Reg. 1 #3] Jellico (4-5) Oakdale is hosting. https://gofan.co/app/events/4344 [Reg. 2 #3] Midway (6-3) vs. [Reg. 1 #2] Unaka (7-3) Midway is traveling. https://gofan.co/app/events/434458 [Reg. 1 #4] North Greene (3-7) vs. [Reg. 2 #1] Coalfield (8-2) Coalfield is hosting. https://gofan.co/app/events/434459

Class 2A:

[Reg. 1 #4] Happy Valley (2-8) vs. [Reg. 2 #1] Rockwood (7-3). https://gofan.co/app/events/434475

Class 3A:

[Reg. 4 #3] Sequatchie Co. (4-6) vs. [Reg. 3 #2] Kingston (7-3). https://gofan.co/app/events/434494

Class 4A

[Reg. 1 #4] Seymour (6-4) vs. [Reg. 2 #1] Anderson Co. (5-5). https://gofan.co/app/events/434507

Class 5A

[Reg. 4 #2] McMinn Co. (7-3) vs. [Reg. 3 #3] Oak Ridge (3-7). https://gofan.co/app/events/434525 [Reg. 3 #4] Campbell Co. (6-4) vs. [Reg. 4 #1] Rhea Co. (8-2). https://gofan.co/app/events/434527

ONLINE VIEWING

A lot of the local schools have the NFHS Network cameras installed in their stadiums. This means that each game is streamed live on the NFHS Network. The cost is $10/month, but the playoffs are a month long, so you can cancel after 1-month and pay the price of 1 ticket into a game. It’s a great way to keep up with your favorite team if they are streaming, however, most of these only have the natural audio with no play by play and it is a wide shot. So, you get a chance to watch, but it’s not perfect.

RADIO BROADCASTS

Some of the local games will be carried on local radio.

The Jellico vs. Oakdale game will be broadcast on WECO Radio and can be heard at 101.3FM or online at www.wecoradio.com. It can be seen on the NFHS Network (SUBSCRIPTION REQUIRED). https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/oakdale-high-school-oakdale-tn/gamc7b52baeb6?utm_source=tssaa.org&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=tssaa_week

Happy Valley at Rockwood can be seen on the NFHS Network (SUBSCRIPTION REQUIRED). https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/rockwood-high-school-rockwood-tn/gama4648300d6?utm_source=tssaa.org&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=tssaa_week

Sequatchie County at Kingston game will be broadcast on WKNT 104.3 FM and can be heard online at www.roaneradio.com and you can watch on NFHS Network (SUBSCRIPTION REQUIRED). https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/roane-county-high-school-kingston-tn/gam67923eec03?utm_source=tssaa.org&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=tssaa_week

Seymour Eagles at Anderson County can be seen on the NFHS Network (SUBSCRIPTION REQUIRED). https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/anderson-co-high-school-clinton-tn/game8d80d7841?utm_source=tssaa.org&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=tssaa_week

The Oak Ridge at McMinn County game can be heard on 92.7FM or online at www.prepradio.com and also on Comcast Channel 15 – the schools channel.

The Campbell County at Rhea County game can be heard on WLAF Radio 1450AM and 100.9 FM, or online at www.1450wlaf.com. It will be Les Martin and Brent Allen on the call.

