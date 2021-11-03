Pursuit Ends with One in Custody

Robert (Robbie) Alan Picca

A man is in the Roane County Jail today after he ran from Police in Oliver Springs. According to Oliver Springs Police Chief David Laxton, the incident happened just after 6pm Tuesday when a man identified as Robert (Robbie) Picca from Morgan County, stopped briefly as he was being pulled over, but when the officer approached the vehicle he sped off leading Oliver Springs Police and eventually Roane deputies on a wild ride thru several communities before Picca ran the car off the road into a ditch, then fled on foot only to be apprehended a few hundred feet away from where he had stopped the car along the 200 block of Mays Valley Road in the Clax Gap community. Picca faces a host of charges after the chase including Evading arrest, Reckless driving, reckless endangerment, driving on revoked licenses and other traffic related charges. He remained jailed as of Wednesday morning.

Race W Sex M Eye Color BLU Hair Color BLK Weight 200 Height 5 07 Admit Date 11-02-2021 Admit Time 7:32 PM Confining Agency Roane

