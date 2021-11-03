Pursuit Ends with One in Custody

Robert (Robbie) Alan Picca

A man is in the Roane County Jail today after he ran from Police in Oliver Springs. According to Oliver Springs Police Chief David Laxton, the incident happened just after 6pm Tuesday when a man identified as Robert (Robbie) Picca from Morgan County, stopped briefly as he was being pulled over, but when the officer approached the vehicle he sped off leading Oliver Springs Police and eventually Roane deputies on a wild ride thru several communities before Picca ran the car off the road into a ditch, then fled on foot only to be apprehended a few hundred feet away from where he had stopped the car along the 200 block of Mays Valley Road in the Clax Gap community. Picca faces a host of charges after the chase including Evading arrest, Reckless driving, reckless endangerment, driving on revoked licenses and other traffic related charges. He remained jailed as of Wednesday morning.

RaceW
SexM
Eye ColorBLU
Hair ColorBLK
Weight200
Height5 07
Admit Date11-02-2021
Admit Time7:32 PM
Confining AgencyRoane
Charge Offense Date Court Type Court Date Bond Bond Type Charging Agency Arresting Agency 
Failure To Appear11-23-2020General Sessions Stevens11-30-2021$2,500.00Appearance BondRoaneOLIVER SPRINGS – TN0730300
Evading arrest in motor vehicle creating risk to bystanders11-02-2021General Sessions Stevens11-30-2021$4,000.00Appearance BondOliver Springs Police DepartmentOLIVER SPRINGS – TN0730300
Evading Arrest11-02-2021General Sessions Stevens11-30-2021$2,000.00Appearance BondOliver Springs Police DepartmentOLIVER SPRINGS – TN0730300
Resisting stop, frisk, halt arrest, or search (no weapon), obstructing service of process11-02-2021General Sessions Stevens11-30-2021$1,000.00Appearance BondOliver Springs Police DepartmentOLIVER SPRINGS – TN0730300
DISPLAY OF PLATES11-02-2021General Sessions Stevens11-30-2021 Not RequiredOliver Springs Police DepartmentOLIVER SPRINGS – TN0730300
Driving On Revoked/Suspended License11-02-2021General Sessions Stevens11-30-2021$1,000.00Appearance BondOliver Springs Police DepartmentOLIVER SPRINGS – TN0730300
Driving on roadways laned for traffic.11-02-2021General Sessions Stevens11-30-2021 Not RequiredOliver Springs Police DepartmentOLIVER SPRINGS – TN0730300
Reckless Driving11-02-2021General Sessions Stevens11-30-2021$1,000.00Appearance BondOliver Springs Police DepartmentOLIVER SPRINGS – TN0730300
Reckless Endangerment11-02-2021General Sessions Stevens11-30-2021$1,000.00Appearance BondOliver Springs Police DepartmentOLIVER SPRINGS – TN0730300

