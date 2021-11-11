Hagerty Video Message Honoring Veterans Day

Brad Jones

NASHVILLE, TN—United States Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) today released the following message and video honoring our nation’s heroes on Veterans Day:

“The love of country—especially that which compels one to put aside his or her own personal ambitions and step into a life of military service—is a virtue that must never be discounted. This devotion to our Nation is an upstanding trait, a praiseworthy ambition, and today, we recognize the great men and women whose willingness to serve and allegiance to freedom’s preservation moved them into uniform and onto the battlefield. 

“To America’s valiant defenders in the air, on land, and at sea—our true heroes—who have dug trenches, stormed beaches, flown planes into battle, and steered ships toward the fight: thank you. America salutes you. We honor you. And we are forever indebted to you for surrendering your own safety to fortify the safety of others. For forfeiting your own dreams so others can achieve theirs. And for risking it all to consecrate America as the greatest Nation on earth.

“On this Veterans Day, may we pause and remember the unmatched men and women that have given their time, blood, sweat, tears—and for many, their lives—for the sake of our liberty. May we humble ourselves with gratitude in remembering that the opportunities we have, and the freedom we walk in is because others, in bravery and nobility, sacrificed theirs. May God bless our resilient Veterans, may God bless their loved ones, and may God bless America.”

