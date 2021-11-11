UT System Proposes In-state Tuition Benefits for Military Veterans

Brad Jones 2 hours ago Featured, News Leave a comment 3 Views

KNOXVILLE – As millions of Americans celebrate the service and sacrifices made by men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces on Veterans Day, the University of Tennessee System is proposing a new initiative that will allow military-affiliated students–veterans, active-duty military personnel, reservists, Tennessee National Guard members, and Army and Air Force ROTC cadets—to attend a UT institution of their choosing at the in-state tuition rate.

 “In order to make this the greatest decade in UT history, we must continually seek ways to honor our land-grant mission by making our universities more accessible to those who wish to achieve their dream of earning a college degree,” UT System President Randy Boyd said.  “We owe a great debt of gratitude to our military men and women.  Lessening the financial burden of attending one of our universities is one small way we can say ‘thank you’ for your service.”   

At its October meeting, the UT Board of Trustees showed support for Boyd’s proposal and the request for legislative approval to make these changes possible across the UT System. If approved, this new benefit would be extended to military-affiliated student groups starting in Fall 2022. 

The UT System averages approximately 1,745 veterans, service members and dependents who are students on each of its campuses and institutes across the state.

UT campuses across the state are continually recognized for their support of the military.  UT Knoxville was named a 2021-22 Military Friendly Gold School, which is the highest designation awarded by Military Friendly, a company that measures commitment, effort and success in creating opportunities for the military community. UT Chattanooga has a variety of veteran-support programs, from peer mentoring to specialized counseling services, and a national innovation and entrepreneurial program that offers a highly innovative immersion program built around hands-on learning, personalized interaction and exposure to inspiring role models. UT Martin was also named a 2021-22 Military Friendly Gold School for their support provided to campus veterans. In addition to the Gold award, UT Martin was recently named among the 2021 “Best for Vets” by the Military Times. UT Martin was also designated a Tennessee Veterans Education Transition Support “VETS Campus,” a designation that helps men and women who have served in the military achieve their post-military educational goals. The UT Health Science Center in Memphis was also designated a “VETS Campus” in 2015.

“UT is committed to helping ensure our campuses are among the best places in the country for veterans, or those who aspire to begin a life of military service, to acquire or enhance the skills that will make a lasting impact on our communities, our state and our world,” Boyd said.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Fleischmann Statement on Inflation and Consumer Prices Hitting a 30-Year High

Chattanooga, TN – U.S. Representative Chuck Fleischmann (TN-03) released the following statement on consumer prices …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: