City of Oak Ridge announces Thanksgiving holiday closures and schedule changes

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Nov. 10, 2021) – City of Oak Ridge offices and facilities will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, and Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Oak Ridge Public Library and book drop, Oak Ridge Civic Center and indoor pool, Senior Center, and Scarboro Center will be closed through the weekend, from Thursday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

The Tennessee Centennial Golf Course will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25 only and will reopen on regular schedule Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.

The Oak Ridge Animal Shelter will be closed Thursday and Friday but will be open Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, as usual, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Regular household trash and recycling will not be picked up on Thanksgiving Day and the Waste Connections Convenience Center will also be closed. As a result of the holiday, Thursday trash collection will slide to Friday and Friday collection will slide to Saturday.

You can still continue to make utility payments online at https://customerservice.oakridgetn.gov/ or by phone 24/7 by calling (833) 268-4341 (6-digit account number required). Customers can also use the overnight drop box located in the parking lot at 200 S. Tulane Avenue or payments can be mailed to P.O. Box 1 Oak Ridge, TN 37831.

For more information, visit OakRidgeTN.gov or call the City Manager’s office at (865) 425-3550.

