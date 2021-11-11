City of Oak Ridge announces Thanksgiving holiday closures and schedule changes

Brad Jones 12 seconds ago Featured, News Leave a comment 2 Views

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Nov. 10, 2021) – City of Oak Ridge offices and facilities will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, and Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Oak Ridge Public Library and book drop, Oak Ridge Civic Center and indoor pool, Senior Center, and Scarboro Center will be closed through the weekend, from Thursday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.

The Tennessee Centennial Golf Course will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 25 only and will reopen on regular schedule Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.

The Oak Ridge Animal Shelter will be closed Thursday and Friday but will be open Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, as usual, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Regular household trash and recycling will not be picked up on Thanksgiving Day and the Waste Connections Convenience Center will also be closed. As a result of the holiday, Thursday trash collection will slide to Friday and Friday collection will slide to Saturday.

You can still continue to make utility payments online at https://customerservice.oakridgetn.gov/ or by phone 24/7 by calling (833) 268-4341 (6-digit account number required). Customers can also use the overnight drop box located in the parking lot at 200 S. Tulane Avenue or payments can be mailed to P.O. Box 1 Oak Ridge, TN 37831.

For more information, visit OakRidgeTN.gov or call the City Manager’s office at (865) 425-3550.

Tags

About Brad Jones

Brad is the Owner/Operator of BBB TV 12, and has been with the company since August of 1996. Brad is a 1987 graduate of Coalfield High School and a 1995 graduate of the University of Tennessee College of Communications. He won the 1995 broadcast production student of the year award. Brad worked at Shop at Home, Inc. a home shopping network that was located in Knoxville, TN from 1993 - 1995 and then at Via TV (RSTV, Inc.) from 1995 - 1996. After some freelance work in Nashville, Brad joined the BBB Communications staff in August of 1996. A short stint at WVLT TV as a news photographer was in 2001, but he continued to work at BBB TV as well. Brad is married to Nicole Jenkins Jones, a 1990 graduate of Oak Ridge High School, who works at Oak Ridge Gastroenterology and Associates in Oak Ridge. They have 3 kids, Trevor Bogard, 27, Chandler 22, and Naomi 13. On December 12, 2013 they welcomed their first grandchild, Carter Ryan Bogard. Brad is also the assistant boys basketball coach at Coalfield High School for the past 11 years. In 2013-14 the Yellow Jackets won their first district title since 1991 and just the 4th in school history.

Check Also

Fleischmann Statement on Inflation and Consumer Prices Hitting a 30-Year High

Chattanooga, TN – U.S. Representative Chuck Fleischmann (TN-03) released the following statement on consumer prices …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: