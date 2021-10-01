City of Oak Ridge Healthy Waters Program hosting cleanup on Clinch River

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (Oct. 1, 2021) – The City of Oak Ridge Stormwater Division and Healthy Waters Program will host a volunteer cleanup event on the Clinch River this month.

On Saturday, Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., volunteers are encouraged to come out to Edgemoor Road near Haw Ridge Park to “Clean the Clinch”.

Trash has gathered in the water and along the banks in the area which sees high foot traffic and many wildlife sightings.  

Volunteers will meet at 173 Edgemoor Road in Oak Ridge on the day of the event.

If you are interested in volunteering, register at https://tinyurl.com/3475n9z9, by scanning the QR code below, or by email at [email protected].

Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own canoe or kayak, if possible, but thanks to Adventures outdoors and River Sports Outfitters there will be kayaks available. Additionally, volunteers will be needed on the shore to pick up litter and remove invasive species along the shoreline. There will be opportunities for everyone to be a part of this cleanup.

For more information, email [email protected].

