Willis Marvin Isham, 96

Willis Marvin Isham, age 96 passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. He was born on May 27, 1925, to Ray and Carrie Isham in Harriman, Tennessee, where he lived most of his life. He retired from Union Carbide in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and from the U.S. Navy (Seabees). He was a WWII Navy Veteran and a member of the “Greatest Generation”. The Naval stories he so loved to share with many lucky enough to hear them, will live on through the years. Above all else, he was a Christian, church deacon, and trustee for many years at South Harriman Baptist Church. He was a kind and hard-working man who loved unconditionally. He was the heart of his family and helped to shape all of them by laying a firm foundation of faith in Jesus.

Marvin was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Wanda Delaney Isham; son and daughter-in-law, Ken and Brenda Isham; son, Terry L. Isham; son-in-law, Eddie Lingerfelt.

He is survived by two daughters, Haven (Isham) Lingerfelt of Harriman, Tennessee; Nedra (Isham)Austin and husband Charles of Texarkana, Texas; daughter-in-law Geri (Clark) Isham of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; half-brother Melvin Isham and wife Pat of Dayton, Ohio; seven granddaughters, Kendra(Steve) Inman, Alison (Mason) Malloy, Dana (Bobby) Keaton, Kristi (Rolland) Headrick, Tanya (Eric) Yarbrough, Deana (Glen) Edgell and Carmen (Ray) Underwood; Seven great-grandsons, Bryson, Evan, and Preston Headrick, Levi Inman, Logan Pedron, Chase Yarbrough and Isaiah Cooper; six great-granddaughters, Brinkley Pedron, Lindsey Austin, Delaney Riley, Kennedy Cooper, Khloe Edgell, and Riley Yarbrough; two great-great-grandsons; several step-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.

The family would like to convey a special thanks to Professional Case Management (PCM) for their invaluable assistance and loving care.

A service with Military Honors will be held Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at Roane Memorial Gardens. Memorials can be made in his memory to South Harriman Baptist Church, 626 Ruritan Road, Harriman, Tennessee 37748. Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman is serving the Isham Family.

