County Veterans Invited to Community Breakfast Sat. October 9th

President of Clinch River Quilts of Valor Gwen Cole (right) and Ginger Tucker shows attendees of a previous breakfast a quilt presented to a local veteran.

CLINTON—Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together this weekend for a community Veterans Breakfast.

The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally sponsored this month by Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally and State Representative John Ragan.

The breakfast will be held Saturday, October 9th at the Clinton Community Center, 101 S. Hicks Street, Clinton. The “Chow line” opens at 8:30 a.m. and there will be a brief program at 9 a.m. honoring veterans. This month’s program will feature a presentation by Gwen Cole, President of Clinch River Quilts of Valor. The Quilts of Valor Foundation is a nonprofit group of quilters from across the United States, whose mission is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with a Quilt of Valor.

All of the Veterans Breakfasts will recognize and honor local veterans and their families for their service to the United States.

Anderson County residents and community volunteers are working together to make the breakfast a free monthly event that will allow veterans of all ages and branches to fellowship and share stories together. Veterans are welcome to bring spouses, family, or friends with them. The City of Clinton is recognized as a special sponsor for hosting the monthly location and set up. Local media is especially recognized for their role in letting veterans know about the breakfast each month.

November 13th’s Breakfast is co-sponsored by Clinton City Schools and Regina Copeland; December 11th’s Breakfast is co-sponsored by Lewis Ridenour and Matchette Construction, LLC of Andersonville; January 8th’s Breakfast is sponsored by Ryan Spitzer; February 12th’s Breakfast is sponsored by the Clinton Lions Club; and March 12th’s Breakfast is sponsored by Brian Hunt. To learn more, e-mail [email protected], or visit Facebook and search for Veterans Appreciation Breakfast – Anderson County. If you are interested in sponsoring a breakfast, please contact Terry at 865-310-4097.

