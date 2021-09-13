Deceased male recovered from the Emory River

On 9/13/21 officers with the Harriman Police Department were dispatched to Riverfront Park in Harriman to assist Roane County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bryan Walker on a missing persons case that he was working. The missing person’s vehicle was found in the park.

Officers arrived on scene and found a deceased male floating in the water. Members of the Harriman Fire Department recovered the body and attempted life saving measures. Detectives with the Harriman Police Department and Roane County Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Boduch arrived to process the scene. Dr. Boduch’s preliminary determination was that the incident is a suicide by drowning and the investigation is ongoing, pending toxicology.

The family requests privacy during their time of grief.

