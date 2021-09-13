Secret City Improv Festival Covid-19 Protocols

Festival is September 24 and 25, 2021 at Grove Theater in Oak Ridge, TN

(Submitted) The inaugural Secret City Improv Festival will be held September 24 and 25, 2021 in the Historic Grove Theater in Oak Ridge, TN. During the Covid-19 pandemic, we as a society, have faced a lot of progress and a lot of challenges. Our festival is still on track to happen on September 24 and 25, 2021. Our team has consulted with multiple theaters locally and regionally, trade organizations, health professionals, and venue sanitation professionals. Our plan follows a lot of the same protocols established recently by The Tennessee Theater and most venues in the Knoxville area. We have also adopted guidelines from venues like The Fox Theater in Atlanta, GA, and have also established protocols that go further than what a lot of venues and events have currently established.



For admission to the festival, an attendee must present either a negative Covid 19 test dated September 21, 2021 or later, or they must present their covid-19 vaccination card. All attendees, staff, and volunteers will be required to wear a mask while inside the theater unless they are actively enjoying a refreshment purchased from our concessions or they are performing on stage. We will have masks on hand at the festival for anyone who is attending and needs a mask. Seating inside the theater will utilize social distancing protocols. This will include an alternating row layout and a two seat drop arrangement. Groups will be permitted to sit together and we will have our ushers work to ensure our guests are accommodated. All concessions will be prepackaged snacks and bottle drinks. The Secret City Improv Festival will be held at the Grove Theater located at 123 Randolph Rd, Oak Ridge, TN 37830. Ticket pricing for day and weekend passes are, $20 for one day and $30 for weekend passes and they are on sale now. For more information and updates about the Secret City Improv Festival, visit www.secretcityimprovfestival.com and follow SCIF on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Covid 19 Protocols for SCIF 2021

All volunteers, staff, and guests will be required to be masked at all times inside of the theater. The guest exception will be if the guest is actively enjoying refreshments from our concession area. The performer exception will be while on stage or in back stage areas. We will use enhanced cleanings between groups in the backstage area. We have masks available for free for patrons that we will be happy to provide at the door. Admission to the Secret City Improv Festival will require presentation of either a negative Covid 19 test (result dated September 21, 2021 or later), or if a Covid-19 vaccination card is presented. We will present each person with a wristband they will be required to wear at the event. We will have souvenir paper tickets for all guests. The back of the tickets have our rules printed on them. We reserve the right to ask people not following our mask rules to leave, and will be enforcing that during the festival. All concessions will be prepackaged or in disposable bottles. Concession staff will be wearing gloves per health code standards. Multiple hand sanitizer stations will be positioned around the theater, lobby and backstage for everyone to use. We will be utilizing enhanced cleaning techniques. During intermissions we will request that the audience exit to outside or the lobby so that we can do quick sanitizing in the theater. We will also be doing the same enhanced

cleaning between shows. This will be done in all areas of the theater actively through the prior, during and after all performances. We have consulted with a cleaning company to develop our solution that has been shown as highly

effective and is used widely in multiple venues. We will be utilizing a seating chart with one row spacing between seating areas. We will also have sections for general audience, sponsors, and performers. We will be seating groups together, but will utilize a 2 seat drop between groups in rows. Line queuing and paths of travel will be established for concessions, merchandise, restrooms, etc. to allow for proper social distancing and one-directional traffic, whenever possible.



Statement about the announcements from the Secret City Festival

We are aware of the announcements from the Secret City Festival. Any decision of their festival board does not directly relate to our festival, procedures, or operations. We are completely separate organizations with different goals and focus for our events. We have been following situations closely, and have followed guidelines that have been established by venues locally and regionally. We have also taken advice from national performing organizations. We have consulted regularly with health professionals since the summer of 2020 to also develop our protocols. We have consulted our performers and we have a vote of confidence from them. We would like to encourage everyone to be safe, wear a mask, wash and sanitize your hands, and choose to get the vaccine.



About Secret City Improv Festival: The Secret City Improv Festival is a production of Southern Fried Media. The festival is a sister festival to the Gatlinburg Improv Festival and aims to bring together a diverse cross-section of improv styles and troupes from all over the country. The festival will host five shows, and five workshops over two days at the Historic Grove Theater located in scenic Oak Ridge, TN.

