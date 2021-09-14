Timothy David Christopher, Rockwood

Mr. Timothy David Christopher, age 46, of Rockwood, TN passed away at his home on Tuesday, September 7, 2021. He was born May 3, 1975, to David Christopher and Linda (Edwards) Christopher in Harriman, TN. He was a CNA at Victorian Square. Halloween was his all-time favorite holiday. Everyone looked forward to all of his Facebook posts and had a good laugh. His sense of humor would echo and he would light up a room no matter where he was. Family and friends could not go anywhere with him without him having to stop and talk with several friends wherever he was at. He loved 80’s music with anything disco, prince, or that genre. He loved his friends and family dearly and he is definitely larger than life itself. He is preceded in death by his father: David Christopher; grandmother: Jacqueline Christopher; grandfathers: Ray Christopher and Willard Edwards; and aunt: Rhonda Edwards Allmon. He is survived by:

Mother: Linda Christopher of Rockwood, TN

Grandmother: Glenda Edward (George) Goss of Spring City, TN

Aunts and Uncles:

Anita Edwards of Harriman, TN

Tommy & Maddie Christopher of Rockwood, TN

Larry & Kay Christopher of Harriman, TN

Allen & Roma Christopher of Harriman, TN

Floyd ( Cheri) Edwards of Harriman, TN

Many dear cousins and very close friends.

Cremation arrangements have been made. A visitation for a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Timothy Christopher.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

