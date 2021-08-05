Roane State updates face mask guidance on campus

Roane State Community College has updated its COVID-19 response plan to include the recommendation that all students, faculty, staff and visitors wear face masks when indoors on campus.

This change is in response to a number of factors, including a recent surge in COVID-19 cases locally, the new Delta variant and new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Tennessee Department of Health and the Tennessee Board of Regents.

The updated face mask recommendation applies to anyone who enters a building on a Roane State campus, regardless of vaccination status. New signage is being posted on campuses to reflect this information and the entire campus community has been notified of the request.

As the college works to maintain a safe environment and prevent the spread of COVID-19, Roane State is continuing its internal case reporting and contact tracing processes. Enhanced cleaning protocols also remain in effect on campus. If pandemic conditions change, the college’s response will adjust accordingly.

Students, faculty and staff should monitor RSCC email for updates and check the college’s coronavirus resource page, roanestate.edu/coronavirus, frequently for the latest news. Questions or concerns can be directed to [email protected].

