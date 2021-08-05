Sarah H. Brown, Kingston

Sarah H. Brown of Kingston, TN was welcomed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior after passing away unexpectedly on August 3, 2021. Born in Trion, GA in 1937, she was the daughter of Frances Moore Everett and Terrence Moore. She met Howard Brown (“Punk”) while attending Kingston High School, graduating in 1955; they shared 65 years of marriage together. She was a partner to her husband in the home and throughout her career, acting as administrative assistant to him and other colleagues at Job Corp and IUOE offices in Bristol, TN and White Swan, WA. She finished her career as an administrative assistant for the Central Pension Fund of the IUOE in Washington, D.C. before retiring in 1996. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston. She spent many summer seasons camping and boating with friends and family.

She will be forever remembered for her quick wit, independence, and sense of humor. She was called Sarah, Mom, and Mammaw by the many who loved her. This includes her husband, Howard of Kingston; 2 children, Judy McNew of Kingston and Donald Brown (wife Margaret) of Bristol; 5 grandchildren, Bethany McNew of Knoxville, Cindy Callahan (husband Derrick) of Johnson City, Stephany McNew (husband Greg Warren) of Powell, Angel Brown of Albuquerque, and Hannah McNeill (husband Randy) of Blountville; 7 great-grandchildren, Ethan McNew, Addy Callahan, Beckett Callahan, Logan Davis, Dominic Hall, Maizie Gray, and Cormac Warren; and special friends, Sue Osborne, and Martha Tester.

The family will receive friends and family from noon to 2 pm on Saturday, August 7th, at Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston, with funeral services following at 2 pm. Burial and graveside service will follow at Calvary-Hazelwood Cemetery. Rev. Randy Griffis and Pastor Don Brown will officiate. Friends are welcome to call or stop by the Brown’s home at their convenience. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online registry book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of the arrangements.

