Wanda Capps, Harriman

Ms. Wanda Capps, 74, of Harriman passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at her home.  She was a member of Rockwood Baptist Tabernacle.  Wanda was a faithful wife and helped her husband in the church for 48 years.

She is preceded in death by her son: Samuel David Capps

Parents: Harlin & Bertha Franklin.

Sister: Brenda Smith.

Father & mother-in-law: Roy & Pearl Capps.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years: Lewis Capps.

Son: Robert Capps.

Two daughters & son-in-law: Kelsey Capps, and Tiffany & Brandon Brown.

Grandson: Zane Capps.

Five great-grandchildren.

Three brothers.

One sister.

And many nieces, nephews, friends, and church family.

The family will meet Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Rockwood Baptist Tabernacle in Rockwood at 2:00 PM for a memorial service with Bro Scott Hale officiating.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Capps family.

