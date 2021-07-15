Morgan deputies, Wartburg officers arrest man on meth charges

Morgan County Sheriff’s deputies seeking to serve an arrest warrant on a man for meth-related charges ended up arresting their suspect on not only the outstanding warrant, but also on new meth-related charges.

According to a Morgan County Sheriff’s Office press release, deputies and Wartburg police officers went to a home on Meadowview Church Road on Wednesday to serve an arrest warrant on its resident, Kenneth Michael Hall, who was wanted for the possession/delivery/or sale of meth. The report indicates that when officers pulled up to the house, Hall was inside a small storage shed on the property next to what was described as “his” camper. Hall ran to the porch of the camper, where he was taken into custody, while several other individuals at the scene were detained for questioning.

According to the MCSO statement, Wartburg Police Captain Michael Cox entered the shed looking for other people, and reported seeing a “black plastic tube shaped container was found in plain view with a crystal-like substance suspected to be Methamphetamine on the outside.”

Also found inside the building, according to the release, were two sandwich bags containing a crystal-like substance suspected to be meth, along with digital scales and other items commonly used for the resale and packaging

of narcotics. A presumptive field test of the substances recovered tested positive for methamphetamine with Fentanyl.

The total weight of the substances recovered Wednesday was measured at 51.2 grams.

Hall was taken into custody and transported to the Morgan County Jail, where he is being held on two counts of the manufacture/delivery/sale or possession of Methamphetamine, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as lesser drug charges and with a probation violation.

Sheriff Wayne Potter remarked in the release that, “In a one-week period…Hall has found himself involved in two separate incidents where a total of 84 grams of suspected Methamphetamine with Fentanyl has been seized. Hall is currently in the Morgan County Jail under…no bond until his court appearance.”

