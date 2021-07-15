Rep. Chuck Fleischmann Joins Appropriations Committee Republicans to Defend the Hyde and Weldon Amendments to Save Lives

Washington, DC – Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (TN-03) joined House Appropriations Committee Republicans to fight to uphold the Hyde Amendment and the Weldon Amendment that have been enshrined in law by bipartisan lawmakers and administrations for 40-years.

A statement from Rep. Fleischmann defending the Hyde and Weldon Amendments is below:

“I rise today in support of this amendment – inclusion of the longstanding Hyde and Weldon provisions.

“This is not a partisan issue. The fact of the matter is that many taxpayers on both sides of the aisle oppose abortion for religious reasons, and it is unconscionable to use their taxpayer dollars for that very purpose.

“The Hyde and Weldon Amendments have been included in every single appropriations bill for over 40-years, and there is a reason for that. Americans shouldn’t have to violate their deeply held moral and religious beliefs in order to fund abortions.

“Likewise, we shouldn’t force healthcare professionals to participate in performing elective abortions if it goes against their religious beliefs.

“There are many things that we can compromise on in this bill, but the inclusion of the Hyde and Weldon provisions is non-negotiable.

“For that reason, I encourage Members of the House Appropriations Committee to support H.R. 18, the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion Act, which would codify the Hyde Amendment and protect the sanctity of life.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

