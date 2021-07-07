7th Judicial Drug Task Force and Oak Ridge Police arrest several after indictments

OAK RIDGE, TENN. (July 15, 2021) – On Tuesday July 13, 2021, Agents with the 7th Judicial Crime Task Force completed a lengthy investigation of illicit drug sales in Oak Ridge by executing Criminal Capias Warrants following Anderson County Grand Jury indictments on the following 9 individuals:

From Oak Ridge:

Desmond Slater, age 41,

Rodney Porter, age 29,

Justin Postell, age 29,

Timothy Kirk, age 63

Kelly Troupe, age 37

Asante Ward, age 38

Rayshawn Freeman, age 26

Derrick Smith, age 30

Joseph Lee, age 31

Damian Ellis, age 31

More arrests are anticipated in this investigation. During the arrests, Agents secured a search warrant for a residence and recovered illicit narcotics and firearms.

District Attorney General Dave Clark said: “We are always conducting complex and lengthy undercover investigations and this week the public sees what we have been working on but could not talk about for over a year. Anderson County is a bad place for criminals to do business.”

Agencies who participated in the arrest efforts include the 7th Judicial Crime Task Force, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, Oak Ridge Police Department, United States Marshal’s Service, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, National Guard Counter Drug, force Knox County Sheriff’s Office (Aviation Unit), and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

.

Oak Ridge Police Chief Robin Smith said: “We’ve heard the community’s concerns and by partnering with the 7th Judicial Crime Task Force we have responded to those concerns in an effort to make the community safer for

all. All arrested defendants are pending court proceedings.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

