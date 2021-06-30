Roane County Needs You

Two Opportunities to Get Involved in Roane County Government
- Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) needs a member from Kingston, an Alternate from Kingston, an Alternate from Harriman, and an Alternate from Oliver Springs: The purpose of the BZA is to rule on the application of existing zoning laws. It is difficult to create zoning regulations that universally apply to all parcels of land. The BZA allows property owners with unique conditions on their parcels a means to appeal for an exception. Meets monthly at the courthouse every 3rd Wednesday at 6:30 pm.
- Planning Commission needs a Rockwood and Oliver Springs member: The Planning Commission is a committee comprised of representatives from each Roane County’s seven districts. Their purpose is to act as citizen planners, work to develop plans, and implement policies that affect the county’s development. Meets monthly at the courthouse every 3rd Wednesday at 7:30 pm.
For more information contact the Roane County Executive’s Office: [email protected] 865-376-5578