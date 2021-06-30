Roane County Government Meetings Schedule

|Date
|Meeting
|Location
|Time
|July 1st
|ERB
|CR
|6:00 PM
|July 1st
|Broadband
|CR
|5:00 PM
|July 6th
|Road Committee
|Hwy. Dept.
|6:30 PM
|July 8th
|Emergency Services
|OES
|6:15 PM
|July 12th
|County Commission
|QCR
|7:00 PM
|July 13th
|PUB
|WWP
|5:30 PM
|July 13th
|Fire Board
|OES
|6:15 PM
|July 20th
|Sports & Recreation
|Cottage
|6:15 PM
|July 21st
|Board of Zoning Appeals
|QCR
|6:30 PM
|July 21st
|Planning Committee
|QCR
|7:30 PM
