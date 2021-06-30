A 35-year-old Campbell County man described as homeless was found dead in Norris Lake early Monday afternoon. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the White Bridge area near Lonas Young Park at around 1:30 pm Monday after the body of James Jones was found in the water. Jones’s body was sent to the Regional
Forensics Center for an autopsy, but officials said that foul play is not suspected in his death
Man’s Body Found in Norris Lake – Foul Play Not Suspected
