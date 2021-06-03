3 indicted by Roane County Grand Jury in death of Rockwood man

The Roane County grand jury handed down first-degree murder charges against 40-year-old Shane Douglas Parks of Harriman, 40-year-old Nicholas Ryan Holloway of Rockwood and 36-year-old Joshua Keith Aikens of Rockwood. The three also face especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault. They were arrested in the case of Robert Q. McCullough. His body was discovered late last year in an abandoned mobile home in the Oakdale area of Morgan County. Authorities say McCullough had been beaten and his hands and feet bound with ropes and zip ties.