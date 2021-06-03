3 indicted by Roane County Grand Jury in death of Rockwood man

Dudley Evans 23 mins ago Featured, News Leave a comment 6 Views

Robert Quinten McCullough

The Roane County grand jury handed down first-degree murder charges against 40-year-old Shane Douglas Parks of Harriman, 40-year-old Nicholas Ryan Holloway of Rockwood and 36-year-old Joshua Keith Aikens of Rockwood. The three also face especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault. They were arrested in the case of Robert Q. McCullough. His body was discovered late last year in an abandoned mobile home in the Oakdale area of Morgan County. Authorities say McCullough had been beaten and his hands and feet bound with ropes and zip ties.

Shane Douglas Parks

RaceW
SexM
Eye ColorGRN
Hair ColorBRO
Weight160
Height6 00
Admit Date06-03-2021
Admit Time6:49 AM
Confining AgencyRoane
Charge Offense Date Court Type Court Date Bond Bond Type Charging Agency Arresting Agency 
Driving On Revoked/Suspended License06-03-2021General Session Humphrey11-01-2021$5,000.00Bond RevokedHarriman Police DepartmentHARRIMAN – TN0730100
Implied consent License suspension06-03-2021General Session Humphrey11-01-2021 Bond RevokedHarriman Police DepartmentHARRIMAN – TN0730100
Driving Under The Influence06-03-2021General Session Humphrey11-01-2021$5,000.00Bond RevokedHarriman Police DepartmentHARRIMAN – TN0730100
Prohibited Weapons F06-03-2021General Session Humphrey11-01-2021$2,500.00Bond RevokedHarriman Police DepartmentHARRIMAN – TN0730100
Unlawful Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia06-03-2021General Session Humphrey11-01-2021$2,500.00Bond RevokedHarriman Police DepartmentHARRIMAN – TN0730100
Simple Possession Or Casual Exchange06-03-2021General Session Humphrey11-01-2021$5,000.00Bond RevokedHarriman Police DepartmentHARRIMAN – TN0730100
Especially Aggravated Kidnapping12-02-2020Criminal Court Wicks11-01-2021 Bond RevokedRoaneROANE – TN0730000
Aggravated Assault06-23-2021Criminal Court Wicks11-01-2021$250,000.00Bail BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000
Aggravated Assault06-23-2021Criminal Court Wicks11-01-2021$250,000.00Bail BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000
First Degree Muder06-23-2021Criminal Court Wicks11-01-2021$250,000.00Bail BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000

Nicholas Ray Holloway

RaceW
SexM
Eye ColorBRO
Hair ColorBLK
Weight183
Height5 08
Admit Date12-18-2020
Admit Time3:09 PM
Confining AgencyRoane
Charge Offense Date Court Type Court Date Bond Bond Type Charging Agency Arresting Agency 
Especially Aggravated Kidnapping12-18-2020 11-01-2021$250,000.00Appearance BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000
Aggravated Assault06-23-2021Criminal Court Wicks11-01-2021$250,000.00Bail BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000
Aggravated Assault06-23-2021Criminal Court Wicks11-01-2021$250,000.00Bail BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000
First Degree Muder06-23-2021Criminal Court Wicks11-01-2021$250,000.00Bail BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000

Josh Keith Aikens

RaceW
SexM
Eye ColorHAZ
Hair ColorBRO
Weight140
Height5 09
Admit Date12-12-2020
Admit Time9:54 PM
Confining AgencyRoane
harge Offense Date Court Type Court Date Bond Bond Type Charging Agency Arresting Agency 
Especially Aggravated Kidnapping12-12-2020 11-01-2021$100,000.00Bail BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000
Aggravated Assault06-23-2021Criminal Court Wicks11-01-2021$250,000.00Bail BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000
Aggravated Assault06-23-2021Criminal Court Wicks11-01-2021$250,000.00Bail BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000
First Degree Muder06-23-2021Criminal Court Wicks11-01-2021$250,000.00Bail BondRoaneROANE – TN0730000

Tags

About Dudley Evans

Check Also

Man’s Body Found in Norris Lake – Foul Play Not Suspected

A 35-year-old Campbell County man described as homeless was found dead in Norris Lake early …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2021, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: