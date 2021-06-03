3 indicted by Roane County Grand Jury in death of Rockwood man

Robert Quinten McCullough

The Roane County grand jury handed down first-degree murder charges against 40-year-old Shane Douglas Parks of Harriman, 40-year-old Nicholas Ryan Holloway of Rockwood and 36-year-old Joshua Keith Aikens of Rockwood. The three also face especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault. They were arrested in the case of Robert Q. McCullough. His body was discovered late last year in an abandoned mobile home in the Oakdale area of Morgan County. Authorities say McCullough had been beaten and his hands and feet bound with ropes and zip ties.

Shane Douglas Parks

Race W Sex M Eye Color GRN Hair Color BRO Weight 160 Height 6 00 Admit Date 06-03-2021 Admit Time 6:49 AM Confining Agency Roane

Nicholas Ray Holloway

Race W Sex M Eye Color BRO Hair Color BLK Weight 183 Height 5 08 Admit Date 12-18-2020 Admit Time 3:09 PM Confining Agency Roane

Charge Offense Date Court Type Court Date Bond Bond Type Charging Agency Arresting Agency Especially Aggravated Kidnapping 12-18-2020 11-01-2021 $250,000.00 Appearance Bond Roane ROANE – TN0730000 Aggravated Assault 06-23-2021 Criminal Court Wicks 11-01-2021 $250,000.00 Bail Bond Roane ROANE – TN0730000 Aggravated Assault 06-23-2021 Criminal Court Wicks 11-01-2021 $250,000.00 Bail Bond Roane ROANE – TN0730000 First Degree Muder 06-23-2021 Criminal Court Wicks 11-01-2021 $250,000.00 Bail Bond Roane ROANE – TN0730000

Josh Keith Aikens

Race W Sex M Eye Color HAZ Hair Color BRO Weight 140 Height 5 09 Admit Date 12-12-2020 Admit Time 9:54 PM Confining Agency Roane

harge Offense Date Court Type Court Date Bond Bond Type Charging Agency Arresting Agency Especially Aggravated Kidnapping 12-12-2020 11-01-2021 $100,000.00 Bail Bond Roane ROANE – TN0730000 Aggravated Assault 06-23-2021 Criminal Court Wicks 11-01-2021 $250,000.00 Bail Bond Roane ROANE – TN0730000 Aggravated Assault 06-23-2021 Criminal Court Wicks 11-01-2021 $250,000.00 Bail Bond Roane ROANE – TN0730000 First Degree Muder 06-23-2021 Criminal Court Wicks 11-01-2021 $250,000.00 Bail Bond Roane ROANE – TN0730000

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

