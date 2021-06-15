Patricia Easterly Lucke Norris, Knoxville (formerly Oak Ridge)

Patricia Easterly Lucke Norris, age 88, passed away June 9, 2021. Her family announces her passing with profound sadness at the loss of such a loving and devoted wife, mother and friend to all whose lives she touched. Pat, as she was best known, was born & raised in Knoxville, the daughter of William Jess and Ann Walker Easterly. She was educated in Knoxville Public Schools and was in the first class to graduate from East High School. Pat also attended Knoxville Business School.

Pat met her first husband, Robert “Bob” Pollard Lucke at McCalla Avenue Baptist Church. They were married for little over 51 years and had three children. Pat lived in Oak Ridge, Tennessee from 1962 until 2008. She was a dedicated wife and mother. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She had a mischievous personality, always made people laugh, and made friends everywhere she went. She was very involved in her children’s lives and served as a Cub Scout Den Mother for her youngest two children.

After her children were in school she began working at Proffitt’s Department store where she had a wonderful career of over 25 years. She was also active in her church, Central Baptist, where she attended regularly while living in Oak Ridge. Pat was always the ultimate caregiver. She gave care and comfort to both of her parents and her mother-law, Sallie Lucke before their passing. She did the same for her late husband, Bob Lucke. After her first husband’s passing, she reconnected with her childhood sweetheart, Robert “Bob” Norris. They married shortly afterwards and Pat moved to Knoxville where she became an active member of Lincoln Park Baptist Church. She loved her church family. Pat remained extremely outgoing and sociable and regularly went shopping with her sisters until her dementia became pronounced. Pat lived a full life as a wife, mother, homemaker, caregiver and retail worker before she left us, sleeping peacefully at Oakwood Senior Living where she had resided for the last 18 months of her life. The family would like to extend special thanks to all the caregivers and staff at Oakwood and Avalon Hospice.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lucke, son, David Patrick Lucke, sister, Joyce Knight and brother, Jack Easterly. Survivors include husband, Robert “Bob” Norris; sons, Robby Lucke and wife Jackie of Ocala, Fl, and George Lucke and wife Teresa of Heiskell; step-children Mike Norris and wife Laura, Steve Norris and wife Teresa, and Amanda Norris; grandchildren, Jeffrey Lucke, Jordan Lucke and wife Jessica and Jamie Happney; great-grandchildren, Tesla Lucke and Jameson Happney; and sisters Phyllis Davis and Nancy Dunn.

The family will receive friends 10 am -11:30 am, Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Weatherford Mortuary. Funeral services will follow at 11:30 am with Pastor Trey Black officiating. A private interment will be held at Oak Ridge Memorial Gardens. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Patricia Easterly Lucke Norris please visit our Tribute Store.

