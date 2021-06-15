Mary Anne Justice Fouts, Wartburg

Mary Anne Justice Fouts went home to be with her Lord and Savior on June 12, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Freels Walker and her father, Gary “Moe” Justice.

She is survived by her son, Dillon and his girlfriend Shayla; sister, Amie and Spunky Brown and her nieces; her granny, Edna Justice.

Mary Anne was a special person; she was loved by everyone that she met. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

The family will have a graveside service Thursday, June 17, 2021 11am at the Montgomery Cemetery, Wartburg, TN

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mary Anne Justice Fouts.

