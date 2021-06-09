Mary Katherine Douglas, Oak Ridge

Mary Katherine Douglas, age 79, of Oak Ridge, peacefully passed away June 2, 2021. Mary was a longtime member of Scarboro Church of Christ. She came to know the Lord at a young age and was faithfully devoted to her church. She served the Lord with quietness, suffering many tribulations of the flesh but her faith never wavered. The focal point of her life was always her beloved sons who will miss her dearly along with all her loved ones.

She was preceded in death by husband, Fred Calvin Douglas, Sr.; son, Fred Calvin Douglas, Jr.; mother, Claudine Bounds Johnson; and brother, Jim Bounds.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, sons, Paul Douglas Bounds, Kevin Walter Bounds, and William Clayton Douglas; cousins, Jo Ann Dickey, Jeanette Finch, William Dickey, Jr., Michael (Tanisha) Finch, and Bobby Joyce Woods; sister-in-law, Gail Bounds; nieces, Sandra Smith, Kimberly (Reginald) Mobley, Elaine Driver, Barbara McCroskey, and Jessica (Mitch) Snow; nephews, William (Lisa) Wheeler, Thomas Wheeler, Jeffrey Wheeler, and Earl Wheeler; a host of great & great great nieces & nephews; several cousins; other extended family, friends, and loved ones.



The family wishes to extend special thanks to the Sisters at Scarboro Church of Christ: Delnise Moore, Unita Moore, Melanie Collins, Denise Johnson, Angela Conners, Jacqueline Caruthers, and Dorothy Ann Lewis who was a dear and special friend to Mary.

Funeral services will be held 11 am Saturday June 12, 2021 at Weatherford Mortuary with Brother Charles Caruthers officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. The family respectfully asks masks be worn for those not fully vaccinated against Covid.

An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Mary Katherine Douglas, please visit our Tribute Store.

