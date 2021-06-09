Lillian Eileen Crile, Clinton

Lillian Eileen Crile, age 93 of Clinton went home to be with her heavenly father on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Lillian was a member of North Clinton Baptist Church where she played the piano for many years. She loved to sew, play the organ and piano, cooking, and crafts. She was born August 12, 1927 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee to the late Edward and Ella Worthington. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Martin Hatfield and second husband, Lloyd Crile.

She is survived by her cousins, David Worthington of Charlotte, NC and Linda Whitson of Clinton; special cousin, Peggy Lively of Powell; special friend, Joanne Kardys of Clinton; stepdaughter, Sandra Stewart of Meton, FL; several more cousins, nieces, & nephews.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, June 10, 2021 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel. Her graveside will be 11:00 am, Friday at Anderson Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

