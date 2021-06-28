Lawrence Martin, Oliver Springs

Lawrence Martin, age 56, of Oliver Springs, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Waters in Clinton.  He was born in Lake City, Tennessee to the late James and Pernie Sharp Martin on September 12, 1964. Lawrence was an avid outdoorsman where he loved to fish, hunt, camping, and riding four-wheelers. He enjoyed working on cars and being on his boat. Lawrence loved spending time with his family and friends. In addition to his parents, Lawrence is preceded in death by, brother, Michael Martin.

Survived by:
Wife…………………..Judy Martin
Daughter…………..Rebecca Martin  and fiancé Todd Blalock
Step-Daughter….Ruth Robbins
Brothers……………Howard Martin and Jimmy Martin
Sisters……………….Diane Maupin and Wilma Henegar

The family will receive friends on Friday, July 2, 2021, from 4-6 PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top with a Memorial Service to follow at 6:00 PM. www.holleygamble.com

